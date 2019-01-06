Sunny Start to the Week...

AMARILLO, TX - Good Evening!

After a beautiful Sunday afternoon we're going to see a pleasant night ahead. Lows will drop down into the 30s and 40s with scattered clouds overhead. Monday morning will start off chilly and during the afternoon we'll see beautiful clear skies and temperatures int he 60s.

Monday into Tuesday we'll see a cold front move through the region knocking temperatures down into the 50s. Looking forward to the week ahead we'll see pleasant conditions with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy