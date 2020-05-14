Summertime heat and limited chances for rain

Good Thursday morning. Dry weather takes over the Panhandles today as most of the moisture moves off to our east. The sky is pretty clear to start out and we’ll see ample sunshine throughout as we heat up to highs in the 80s and low 90s. A frontal boundary moving in from the north will keep conditions a bit less hot. An isolated thunderstorm is possible but not likely for our northeastern counties near some of the remaining moisture, but the rest of us stay dry.



Rain chances will be limited for Friday with a few hit-or-miss storms for our southeastern counties and then a few cells may move in from the northwest Saturday evening. Temperatures cool off to the 70s and low 80s for both of those days but we’ll get back on a warming trend from Sunday into next week.



Have a great day and stay cool!



Meteorologist Chris Martin