Summertime heat and limited chances for rain

Clear

Amarillo

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Thursday morning. Dry weather takes over the Panhandles today as most of the moisture moves off to our east. The sky is pretty clear to start out and we’ll see ample sunshine throughout as we heat up to highs in the 80s and low 90s. A frontal boundary moving in from the north will keep conditions a bit less hot. An isolated thunderstorm is possible but not likely for our northeastern counties near some of the remaining moisture, but the rest of us stay dry.

Rain chances will be limited for Friday with a few hit-or-miss storms for our southeastern counties and then a few cells may move in from the northwest Saturday evening. Temperatures cool off to the 70s and low 80s for both of those days but we’ll get back on a warming trend from Sunday into next week.

Have a great day and stay cool!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

