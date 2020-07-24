Good Friday morning folks. The chance for a stray thunderstorm comes back again today as the muggy weather lingers. Early afternoon storms are possible but severe weather is not likely, outside of gusty winds and heavy downpours. Watch out for flooding if you have to drive through rain and if you hear thunder, head indoors. Temperatures will once more top out in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s.
Saturday and Sunday, the potential for rain is less as we won’t have the right set up that we’ve had the past few days but highs will continue about as hot.
Showers and thunderstorms are more likely early next week with a frontal boundary moving into the panhandles.
Have a wonderful weekend!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Summer storms before a drier weekend
Amarillo72°F Few Clouds Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford68°F Clear Feels like 68°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Some passing clouds. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton70°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
