Summer storms before a drier weekend

Few Clouds

Amarillo

72°F Few Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
67°F Some passing clouds. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

70°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
70°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Friday morning folks. The chance for a stray thunderstorm comes back again today as the muggy weather lingers. Early afternoon storms are possible but severe weather is not likely, outside of gusty winds and heavy downpours. Watch out for flooding if you have to drive through rain and if you hear thunder, head indoors. Temperatures will once more top out in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s.

Saturday and Sunday, the potential for rain is less as we won’t have the right set up that we’ve had the past few days but highs will continue about as hot.

Showers and thunderstorms are more likely early next week with a frontal boundary moving into the panhandles.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

