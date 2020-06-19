Good Friday morning folks and Happy Juneteenth! Thunderstorms popped up overnight and continue for our northern counties today, near the frontal boundary, but that front drifts south this afternoon. The early storms are on the way out and it’ll be a humid day with highs in the 80s and 90s, and our southern counties will be the hottest. Storms will pop up again after 3 pm today near the front and the dryline and slowly move east. Large hail up to the size of golf balls and downburst winds up to 60 mph are possible from storms so stay alert.
A few storms may be around tomorrow morning but will die out quickly after daybreak. Tomorrow will be about as warm but rain chances drop off for the weekend. Father’s Day brings us back to the upper 90s and a few 100s but storms will be possible once more by Monday evening.
Rain chances continue for much of next week.
Have a wonderful weekend!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Summer storms and not so hot
