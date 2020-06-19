Summer storms and not so hot

Clear

Amarillo

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
16 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
57°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
57°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
17 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
23 mph NNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
58°F Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
60°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
18 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Friday morning folks and Happy Juneteenth! Thunderstorms popped up overnight and continue for our northern counties today, near the frontal boundary, but that front drifts south this afternoon. The early storms are on the way out and it’ll be a humid day with highs in the 80s and 90s, and our southern counties will be the hottest. Storms will pop up again after 3 pm today near the front and the dryline and slowly move east. Large hail up to the size of golf balls and downburst winds up to 60 mph are possible from storms so stay alert.

A few storms may be around tomorrow morning but will die out quickly after daybreak. Tomorrow will be about as warm but rain chances drop off for the weekend. Father’s Day brings us back to the upper 90s and a few 100s but storms will be possible once more by Monday evening.

Rain chances continue for much of next week.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

