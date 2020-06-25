Good Thursday morning friends. We’re waking up to a partly cloudy sky and another hot and breezy day is ahead of us. We’ll heat up to the mid 80s by noon and top out in the low 90s, though a number of spots will get close to 100. The wind cranks up to the 15 to 25 mph range and a few thunderstorms will again be possible for our friends in eastern New Mexico, mainly in the evening. Severe weather chances are pretty low.
Friday and Saturday will keep the heat and the thunderstorm potential around but it drops off considerably next week as more locations get very near triple-digit highs.
Have a great Thursday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Summer heat intensifies with a few storms possible
Amarillo64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
- Wind
- 20 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
- Wind
- 21 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 19 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart66°F Clear Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 66F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 23 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
- Wind
- 24 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa66°F Clear Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
- Wind
- 23 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
