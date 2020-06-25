Summer heat intensifies with a few storms possible

Good Thursday morning friends. We’re waking up to a partly cloudy sky and another hot and breezy day is ahead of us. We’ll heat up to the mid 80s by noon and top out in the low 90s, though a number of spots will get close to 100. The wind cranks up to the 15 to 25 mph range and a few thunderstorms will again be possible for our friends in eastern New Mexico, mainly in the evening. Severe weather chances are pretty low.



Friday and Saturday will keep the heat and the thunderstorm potential around but it drops off considerably next week as more locations get very near triple-digit highs.



Have a great Thursday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin