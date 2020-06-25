Summer heat intensifies with a few storms possible

Clear

Amarillo

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
mph
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
68°F A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 66F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 66F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
23 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
24 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
23 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Thursday morning friends. We’re waking up to a partly cloudy sky and another hot and breezy day is ahead of us. We’ll heat up to the mid 80s by noon and top out in the low 90s, though a number of spots will get close to 100. The wind cranks up to the 15 to 25 mph range and a few thunderstorms will again be possible for our friends in eastern New Mexico, mainly in the evening. Severe weather chances are pretty low.

Friday and Saturday will keep the heat and the thunderstorm potential around but it drops off considerably next week as more locations get very near triple-digit highs.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

