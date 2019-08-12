Hello and good Monday morning folks. We’re starting this week off with plenty of heat still, but a frontal boundary will help shave back those high temperatures after today. Storms from yesterday have dissipated and we have some cloud cover hanging out still. We’ll heat up to highs in the upper 90s and 100s south of the front, which will mainly affect our northern counties. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon hours, so be able to head indoors if you hear thunder.
We’ll cool off some for tomorrow and Wednesday, only reaching the 90s but by Thursday, temperatures will be on the way up again. Storms will again be possible through Thursday, but then dry weather takes over going into the weekend.
Stay cool out there and have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Summer heat continues
Amarillo69°F Fair Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas67°F Fair Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford65°F Fair Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 3 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 5 mph SW
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa69°F Fair Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
