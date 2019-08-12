Summer heat continues

Weather

Fair

Amarillo

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Dalhart

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
62°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Perryton

69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
66°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
69°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Hello and good Monday morning folks. We’re starting this week off with plenty of heat still, but a frontal boundary will help shave back those high temperatures after today. Storms from yesterday have dissipated and we have some cloud cover hanging out still. We’ll heat up to highs in the upper 90s and 100s south of the front, which will mainly affect our northern counties. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon hours, so be able to head indoors if you hear thunder.

We’ll cool off some for tomorrow and Wednesday, only reaching the 90s but by Thursday, temperatures will be on the way up again. Storms will again be possible through Thursday, but then dry weather takes over going into the weekend.

Stay cool out there and have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Weather

