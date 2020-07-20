Summer heat and storms

Scattered Clouds

Amarillo

69°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dumas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Hereford

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
mph
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dalhart

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Perryton

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Pampa

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Hello folks and good Monday morning. We had some pretty widespread rain around the area yesterday, that continued overnight. Those showers are moving out but the clouds are hanging on for a bit longer. We can expect a partly cloudy sky by noon with temperatures rising to the 80s and eventually topping out in the mid 90s, just slightly above average for July. Today’s best chance for rain will lie across the Oklahoma Panhandle, with a complex of storms that develops up there. A stray storm or two is possible further south, but all the precipitation will die out tonight.

A few storms are possible Tuesday afternoon but we won’t see a major change in temperatures. This week is looking pretty mild with highs in the 90s and the occasional 100.

The rest of the week will be mostly sunny.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

