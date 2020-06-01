Hello friends and good Monday morning to you. Here we are in June now and the summer heat continues. We’re starting out with clouds overhead but they’ll thin out as the morning progresses. Look for temperatures to rise to the above-average upper 80s and low 90s. Here in town, we’ll get close to 90s under a mostly sunny sky.
The hot weather gets hotter as the week goes on. We’ll see more 90s tomorrow and Wednesday. By the end of the week, a few 100s will be seen. Rain chances are going to be pretty low except for a few storms that may move into our northwestern counties.
Have a great day and stay cool!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Summer heat and breezes
Amarillo64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas59°F Clear Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Mostly clear. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart57°F Clear Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 19 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
