Summer heat and breezes

Clear

Amarillo

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
60°F Mostly clear. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
61°F Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
63°F A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Hello friends and good Monday morning to you. Here we are in June now and the summer heat continues. We’re starting out with clouds overhead but they’ll thin out as the morning progresses. Look for temperatures to rise to the above-average upper 80s and low 90s. Here in town, we’ll get close to 90s under a mostly sunny sky.

The hot weather gets hotter as the week goes on. We’ll see more 90s tomorrow and Wednesday. By the end of the week, a few 100s will be seen. Rain chances are going to be pretty low except for a few storms that may move into our northwestern counties.

Have a great day and stay cool!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

