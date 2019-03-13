Strong Winds Continue to Batter Region...

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, TX - Good Evening,

Extremely strong winds will continue to batter the region overnight tonight. We'll continue to see sustained winds upwards of 40-50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Please use extra caution as power lines could be damaged and high profile vehicles could be overturned.

Overnight lows will drop down into the 30s as a cold front moves through the region. Thursday afternoon we'll see another windy afternoon with winds out of the north at about 20-30 mph and spotty clouds.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week.

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy