Stray storms and plenty more heat

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
74°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
mph
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

71°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 75F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
75°F Mostly clear. Low around 75F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. Hotter weather is ahead of us the next few days, and rain chances will be pretty slim. This morning, we have a few showers over our eastern counties from some leftover energy from yesterday but we’ll see a mostly sunny sky by noon as temperatures rise to the 90s. Most of the area will hit 100 or better, so protect your kids and pets from the intense heat. A stray thunderstorm or two is possible this afternoon, but most locations will stay dry.

Thursday will be drier still, with record highs likely. We could see a few more storms on Friday, but we’ll be just about as hot, with triple-digit temperatures again.

The high pressure system that is keeping us this hot will move to the west over the weekend and allow for highs in the 90s and somewhat better chances for rain.

Stay cool out there.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss