Stray storms and plenty more heat

Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. Hotter weather is ahead of us the next few days, and rain chances will be pretty slim. This morning, we have a few showers over our eastern counties from some leftover energy from yesterday but we’ll see a mostly sunny sky by noon as temperatures rise to the 90s. Most of the area will hit 100 or better, so protect your kids and pets from the intense heat. A stray thunderstorm or two is possible this afternoon, but most locations will stay dry.



Thursday will be drier still, with record highs likely. We could see a few more storms on Friday, but we’ll be just about as hot, with triple-digit temperatures again.



The high pressure system that is keeping us this hot will move to the west over the weekend and allow for highs in the 90s and somewhat better chances for rain.



Stay cool out there.



Meteorologist Chris Martin