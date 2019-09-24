Stray storms and more heat

Good Tuesday morning folks. Today is starting off with an abundance of moisture around the High Plains, with low clouds and fog that will be slow to clear out, but very warm weather comes back later on. A warming trend has taken hold this week, with temperatures continuing to stay above Fall averages, reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. Widespread rain is not likely, but a few thunderstorms in the Panhandles are not out of the question, after 4 pm.



Tomorrow, we will hit the low to mid 90s with fewer showers in the area but then afternoon storms will be possible again Thursday and Friday as temperatures drop back to the 80s.



Look for daily rain chances going into the weekend.



Have a wonderful Tuesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin