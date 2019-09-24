Stray storms and more heat

Weather

Cloudy

Amarillo

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
63°F Mostly Clear
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Dumas

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
60°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Hereford

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
61°F Mostly Clear
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Dalhart

64°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
55°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Perryton

69°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
62°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Pampa

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Tuesday morning folks. Today is starting off with an abundance of moisture around the High Plains, with low clouds and fog that will be slow to clear out, but very warm weather comes back later on. A warming trend has taken hold this week, with temperatures continuing to stay above Fall averages, reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. Widespread rain is not likely, but a few thunderstorms in the Panhandles are not out of the question, after 4 pm.

Tomorrow, we will hit the low to mid 90s with fewer showers in the area but then afternoon storms will be possible again Thursday and Friday as temperatures drop back to the 80s.

Look for daily rain chances going into the weekend.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

