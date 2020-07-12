Stormy weekend weather gives way to isolated storms ahead

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

103°F Clear Feels like 103°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
73°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

102°F Clear Feels like 102°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. N winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. N winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

103°F Clear Feels like 103°
Wind
mph
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
74°F Some clouds. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

98°F Clear Feels like 98°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. WNW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. WNW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

96°F Clear Feels like 96°
Wind
16 mph E
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
70°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
18 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

104°F Clear Feels like 104°
Wind
21 mph SSE
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
73°F Windy with scattered thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
22 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Sunday evening everyone, we dealt with some severe weather for Saturday evening which gave us .34″ of rain in the city of Amarillo. We’re tracking another round of severe weather moving into through eastern NM making it’s way into the western panhandle then into the city of Amarillo. Gusty winds, heavy downpours and hail are the main concerns, tornado risk also is not absent. Monday we’ll be tracking some isolated storms that may be severe as well with the same concerns prevalent. We’ll be topping out in the 100’s once again to start the week, we’ll have similar temps for Tuesday with another round of isolated storms. Wednesday we’ll have another round of scattered storms across the area with highs reverting into the 90’s continuing into Thursday and Friday with chances for storms on both days as well. Saturday and Sunday we’ll return to the 100’s. Have a great week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss