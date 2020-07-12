Good Sunday evening everyone, we dealt with some severe weather for Saturday evening which gave us .34″ of rain in the city of Amarillo. We’re tracking another round of severe weather moving into through eastern NM making it’s way into the western panhandle then into the city of Amarillo. Gusty winds, heavy downpours and hail are the main concerns, tornado risk also is not absent. Monday we’ll be tracking some isolated storms that may be severe as well with the same concerns prevalent. We’ll be topping out in the 100’s once again to start the week, we’ll have similar temps for Tuesday with another round of isolated storms. Wednesday we’ll have another round of scattered storms across the area with highs reverting into the 90’s continuing into Thursday and Friday with chances for storms on both days as well. Saturday and Sunday we’ll return to the 100’s. Have a great week.
Stormy weekend weather gives way to isolated storms ahead
Amarillo103°F Clear Feels like 103°
Tonight
73°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Dumas102°F Clear Feels like 102°
Tonight
68°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. N winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Hereford103°F Clear Feels like 103°
Tonight
74°F Some clouds. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Dalhart98°F Clear Feels like 98°
Tonight
67°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. WNW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Perryton96°F Clear Feels like 96°
Tonight
70°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Pampa104°F Clear Feels like 104°
Tonight
73°F Windy with scattered thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
