Stormy weekend weather gives way to isolated storms ahead

Good Sunday evening everyone, we dealt with some severe weather for Saturday evening which gave us .34″ of rain in the city of Amarillo. We’re tracking another round of severe weather moving into through eastern NM making it’s way into the western panhandle then into the city of Amarillo. Gusty winds, heavy downpours and hail are the main concerns, tornado risk also is not absent. Monday we’ll be tracking some isolated storms that may be severe as well with the same concerns prevalent. We’ll be topping out in the 100’s once again to start the week, we’ll have similar temps for Tuesday with another round of isolated storms. Wednesday we’ll have another round of scattered storms across the area with highs reverting into the 90’s continuing into Thursday and Friday with chances for storms on both days as well. Saturday and Sunday we’ll return to the 100’s. Have a great week.