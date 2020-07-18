Stormy weekend ahead

Good Friday evening, we've had yet another hot day here on the high plains, we may be tracking some storms to our west late this evening, we'll keep you updated. Saturday morning, may be a bit humid but breezy as well and we will once again cross the triple digits with a chance for isolated storms to our west possibly crossing into the panhandles late and a slight chance for storms in the city of Amarillo. Sunday we'll have a better chance for rain here in the city as storms move our way later into the evening hours with temps hovering in the 90's. Monday another chance for rain late with temps in the 90's, we'll continue those rain chances into Tuesday. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday we'll be partly cloudy with temps in the 90's. Have a great weekend!