Stormy weather returns tomorrow evening...

Storm potential will be almost zero today as another weak cold front drifts south across most of the area. North of the front the weather should be mostly sunny with light winds, and highs in the 70’s. South of the boundary we’ll still reach the low 80’s. Tomorrow could turn overcast with low 70’s, and additional chances of rain. Activity may start earlier in the day, drifting southeast over the course of the afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours, lightning, and pockets of hail look to be the main concerns, with areas of localized flooding. The soaking wet weather should wind down early on Friday morning, followed by windy and very warm conditions during the afternoon hours. Temperatures on Friday could soar into the upper 80’s and low 90’s, while Saturday and Father’s Day could hover around the 90 degree mark.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris