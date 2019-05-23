Stormy weather has returned...

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Hello everyone.

Moisture and atmospheric instability have streamed back into the area, setting the stage for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms later today. Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, and heavy downpours will be the main hazards. The tornado threat is low, but not absent. Please stay on high alert, and seek substantial shelter, if a storm is near your location. Strong to occasionally severe thunderstorms look to play a role in our weather daily, through the Memorial Holiday Weekend. Once more, hail, high winds, and heavy rain will be the main hazards. In fact, areas of localized flooding may become an issue overtime. Also, please remember, we are in the peak of our tornado season, so please stay alert, anytime severe weather is in your vicinity. Lastly, with the expected cloud cover, high humidity, and rain chances, daily temperatures will be running in the upper 70’s and low 80’s through Monday (Memorial Day).

Chief Meteorologist John Harris