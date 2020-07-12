Stormy weather continues

Clear

Amarillo

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
8 mph NNE
78%
Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
14 mph ESE
30%
Waning Gibbous
Dumas

71°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 71°
9 mph NNE
92%
Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
12 mph ESE
30%
Waning Gibbous
Hereford

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
mph
65%
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
13 mph ESE
20%
Waning Gibbous
Dalhart

73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
16 mph ENE
90%
Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
12 mph SE
30%
Waning Gibbous
Perryton

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
13 mph E
88%
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
17 mph ESE
40%
Waning Gibbous
Pampa

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
12 mph ESE
88%
Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
16 mph ESE
30%
Waning Gibbous

Sunday we’ll have another humid start but a cooler day with highs in the 90’s as another round of scattered storms develop in NM marching their way into the panhandle late and then into Amarillo in our evening hours. Monday we’ll track more isolated storms to our north and a chance for rain in Amarillo with possibly severe weather for Sunday/Monday. Highs return to the low 100’s. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday we’ll be tracking some more scattered/isolated storms around the area with a decent chance for rain all three days here in the city. Friday/Saturday also have a very slight chance for right now with highs returning to the 90’s by the later half of the week. Have a great weekend!

