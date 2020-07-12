Sunday we’ll have another humid start but a cooler day with highs in the 90’s as another round of scattered storms develop in NM marching their way into the panhandle late and then into Amarillo in our evening hours. Monday we’ll track more isolated storms to our north and a chance for rain in Amarillo with possibly severe weather for Sunday/Monday. Highs return to the low 100’s. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday we’ll be tracking some more scattered/isolated storms around the area with a decent chance for rain all three days here in the city. Friday/Saturday also have a very slight chance for right now with highs returning to the 90’s by the later half of the week. Have a great weekend!
Stormy weather continues
Amarillo71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 14 mph ESE
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas71°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 12 mph ESE
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 16 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 13 mph E
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 17 mph ESE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa72°F Clear Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 12 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 16 mph ESE
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous