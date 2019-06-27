Stormy Thursday evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

After a pleasant and sunny Thursday afternoon we’re expecting some storms later on this evening. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop across portions of northeastern New Mexico around 5 o’clock this evening.

Those storms will move southeast across the region leading to widespread showers and thunderstorms. Overall these storms do have the potential to be strong to severe at times producing lightning, strong wind gusts, and large hail. Most of the storms should be done and over with by about midnight tonight.

Looking forward to this weekend we see a much calmer pattern set up over the region with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. Later next week storms return to the region.

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy