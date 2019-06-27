Live Now
NBC News hosts second-night of Democratic Debates

Stormy Thursday evening

Weather

June 27, Evening Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fair

Amarillo

77°F Fair Feels like 78°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
67°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dumas

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Hereford

76°F Fair Feels like 78°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dalhart

79°F Fair Feels like 79°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Perryton

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 81°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
67°F Mostly Clear
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Pampa

79°F Fair Feels like 81°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
67°F Mostly Clear
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

After a pleasant and sunny Thursday afternoon we’re expecting some storms later on this evening. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop across portions of northeastern New Mexico around 5 o’clock this evening.

Those storms will move southeast across the region leading to widespread showers and thunderstorms. Overall these storms do have the potential to be strong to severe at times producing lightning, strong wind gusts, and large hail. Most of the storms should be done and over with by about midnight tonight.

Looking forward to this weekend we see a much calmer pattern set up over the region with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. Later next week storms return to the region.

Thank you for logging on and have a great evening!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss