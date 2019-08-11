Stormy Sunday night

Good Evening!

After a hot Sunday afternoon, we’re going to see more scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight tonight. There is potential for these storms to be severe at times, producing strong wind gusts and moderate hail and flooding.

Please remain indoors if a storm is near your location.

Monday morning will start off warm with lows in the 70s. During the afternoon we’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs topping out in the upper 90s and triple digits followed by more scattered shower and thunderstorms.

Later this week we see a very brief cool down followed by some more oppressive heat and chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy