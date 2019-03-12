Stormy Night Ahead

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - After a stormy Tuesday afternoon, we are going to see more storms move through the region overnight tonight and into early Wednesday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal to slight risk for severe thunderstorms in the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles and Eastern New Mexico.

Overall the main concern with these storms is strong damaging wind gusts and large damaging hail. Please remain inside and away from windows while these storms roll through the region.

Wednesday morning, we could see a few lingering showers but during the afternoon we see extremely strong winds move into the region. Sustained winds will be from about 30-40 mph with gusts upwards of 70 mph, prompting a High Wind Warning. Please use extra caution as some power lines and structures could be damaged.

We will be providing severe weather updates on KAMR Local 4 and Fox 14, as well as on the homepage of MyHighPlains.com. Just make sure to look for the live streaming box under our top stories.