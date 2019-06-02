Stormy end to the weekend...

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, TX - Good Evening,

After a sunny Sunday afternoon we're going to see another round of showers and thunderstorms this evening. Around 6 o'clock showers and thunderstorms will start to develop and then we'll see multiple rounds of storms throughout the evening and overnight hours.

These storms do have the potential to be severe producing strong damaging wind gusts and large hail. There is also an increased risk of flooding after Saturday nights flooding event. Please use extra caution, stay off the roads if possible and do not drive through running or standing water.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week,

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy