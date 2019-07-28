Stormy end to the weekend

Good Evening!

After a warm and sunny Sunday afternoon, we’re expecting some showers and thunderstorms to finish off the weekend. Overnight tonight a very weak cold front will sweep across the region sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight into early Monday morning.

Overall these storms are not expected to be severe but we could see some strong wind gusts and small hail.

Monday morning most of the region will be seeing a dry start to the day with lows in the 60s. During the afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs topping out in the 90s.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy