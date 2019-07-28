Stormy end to the weekend

Fair

Amarillo

95°F Fair Feels like 93°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dumas

94°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
64°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Hereford

94°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dalhart

94°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
64°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Perryton

94°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Pampa

96°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 93°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Evening!

After a warm and sunny Sunday afternoon, we’re expecting some showers and thunderstorms to finish off the weekend. Overnight tonight a very weak cold front will sweep across the region sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight into early Monday morning.

Overall these storms are not expected to be severe but we could see some strong wind gusts and small hail.

Monday morning most of the region will be seeing a dry start to the day with lows in the 60s. During the afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs topping out in the 90s.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

