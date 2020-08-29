Good Saturday evening, we’ll be tracking some severe weather making it’s way into the area late this evening that may possibly be severe. Highs reaching the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Sunday morning, we may have some lingering showers and humidity will be present as well. Highs will reach into the upper 90’s and low 100’s for our Sunday highs. We’ll have another chance for scattered storms in our evening hours. Monday will be cooler as a cold front moves through dropping our temps into the lower 80’s with a chance for widespread thunderstorms that may be marginally severe. Tuesday we’ll have a another chance for storms with highs in upper 80’s. Wednesday through Saturday will remain on the drier side with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Have a great weekend!
Storms to fill our weekend
Amarillo90°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 35%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas83°F Clear Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 12 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 11 mph ESE
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford93°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 93°
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 27%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 17 mph SE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart85°F Few Clouds Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 9 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Thunderstorms, some heavy early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton83°F Clear Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 9 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa89°F Clear Feels like 89°
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
- 11 mph ESE
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous