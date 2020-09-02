Storms on the way out; back to cooler weather

Broken Clouds

Amarillo

65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dumas

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

65°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dalhart

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Perryton

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Pampa

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. The strong storms from last night are gone, but we do have some showers and storms over the South Plains to start out the day. We can expect precipitation to continue through noon for our southeastern counties, though we’re done with severe weather. Keep in mind, if you hear thunder, you need to head indoors as lightning is possible. The sky will clear out, somewhat, for the rest of the High Plains as we warm up from lows in the 60s to highs in the 80s with mild winds.

Tomorrow brings another warm up, with highs around 90 but mild weather. Friday and Saturday continues this trend, with a mostly sunny sky above as rain chances stay low.

The next cool-down comes on Labor Day with temperatures dropping a bit.

Enjoy your Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

