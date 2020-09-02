Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. The strong storms from last night are gone, but we do have some showers and storms over the South Plains to start out the day. We can expect precipitation to continue through noon for our southeastern counties, though we’re done with severe weather. Keep in mind, if you hear thunder, you need to head indoors as lightning is possible. The sky will clear out, somewhat, for the rest of the High Plains as we warm up from lows in the 60s to highs in the 80s with mild winds.
Tomorrow brings another warm up, with highs around 90 but mild weather. Friday and Saturday continues this trend, with a mostly sunny sky above as rain chances stay low.
The next cool-down comes on Labor Day with temperatures dropping a bit.
Enjoy your Wednesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Storms on the way out; back to cooler weather
