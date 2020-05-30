Storms NE ahead

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
59°F Generally clear. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

90°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
21 mph SSE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
60°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
58°F Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
30 mph S
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph.
Wind
26 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low around 60F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
60°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low around 60F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
24 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
60°F Mostly clear. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Saturday evening, we may have some storms in NE New Mexico that will be non-severe for the most part, we’ve reached highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Sunday we will be tracking storms in NE New Mexico once again, with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s as well as breezy from time to time but mostly sunny here in the city. Monday will be more of the same with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s and partly cloudy with a chance for showers towards our SE counties. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90’s with calm winds. Wednesday there may be a few stray storms with highs once again in the low 90’s and breezy. Thursday there may be a chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two in the evening with breezy conditions throughout the day. Friday we’ll have a chance for scattered storms with highs in the low to mid 90’s, carrying that into Saturday with calm conditions and highs in the upper 90’s. Have a great weekend!

