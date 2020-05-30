Good Saturday evening, we may have some storms in NE New Mexico that will be non-severe for the most part, we’ve reached highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Sunday we will be tracking storms in NE New Mexico once again, with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s as well as breezy from time to time but mostly sunny here in the city. Monday will be more of the same with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s and partly cloudy with a chance for showers towards our SE counties. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90’s with calm winds. Wednesday there may be a few stray storms with highs once again in the low 90’s and breezy. Thursday there may be a chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two in the evening with breezy conditions throughout the day. Friday we’ll have a chance for scattered storms with highs in the low to mid 90’s, carrying that into Saturday with calm conditions and highs in the upper 90’s. Have a great weekend!
Storms NE ahead
Amarillo89°F Clear Feels like 89°
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Generally clear. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 19 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
