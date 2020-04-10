Storms heading into Easter Weekend

Good Friday morning friends. We’re starting off with low clouds and chilly temperatures, so you’ll want an extra layer. We’re staying on the cooler side of this week with afternoon highs in the 60s before thundershowers develop this evening, with the potential for hail and gusty winds.



Storms look to move out around midnight night and then Saturday, we’ll wake up to clouds again ahead of a more substantial warm-up. Temperatures top out in the 70s and 80s with breezy winds, and a few more storms will be possible over our eastern counties.



By Easter Sunday, even colder weather and stronger winds come around and our northern counties could see some early precipitation, with rain and snow possible. As of right now, it doesn’t look like we’ll get any in Amarillo, or points south. We’ll only heat up to the 50s then, before a hard freeze Monday morning. Monday evening, another mixture of rain and snow is possible across more of the area.



Have a great weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin