Storms heading into Easter Weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

39°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
49°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

43°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

41°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

45°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
22 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Perryton

38°F Broken Clouds Feels like 38°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
49°F Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

43°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
51°F Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Friday morning friends. We’re starting off with low clouds and chilly temperatures, so you’ll want an extra layer. We’re staying on the cooler side of this week with afternoon highs in the 60s before thundershowers develop this evening, with the potential for hail and gusty winds.

Storms look to move out around midnight night and then Saturday, we’ll wake up to clouds again ahead of a more substantial warm-up. Temperatures top out in the 70s and 80s with breezy winds, and a few more storms will be possible over our eastern counties.

By Easter Sunday, even colder weather and stronger winds come around and our northern counties could see some early precipitation, with rain and snow possible. As of right now, it doesn’t look like we’ll get any in Amarillo, or points south. We’ll only heat up to the 50s then, before a hard freeze Monday morning. Monday evening, another mixture of rain and snow is possible across more of the area.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss