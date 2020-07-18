Good Saturday afternoon everyone, we’ll be tracking scattered storms throughout the area and some may be severe. Highs climbing into the triple digits once again, we may have rain in the area later this evening. Sunday morning will be humid early on before warming up into the mid to upper 90’s with another chance for scattered storms with a better chance for rain in the city of Amarillo, some storms may also be severe. Monday we’ll be tracking another round of scattered storms with highs in the low to mid 90’s and continuing that trend going into Tuesday as well. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday seem to be dry currently, with partly cloudy conditions and temps in the 90’s throughout. Have a great weekend!
Storms continue through the weekend
Amarillo100°F Clear Feels like 100°
Tonight
71°F Partly cloudy. Windy. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
Dumas91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Tonight
70°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Hereford100°F Clear Feels like 100°
Tonight
70°F Some clouds. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Dalhart98°F Few Clouds Feels like 98°
Tonight
68°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Perryton101°F Clear Feels like 101°
Tonight
70°F Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Pampa103°F Clear Feels like 103°
Tonight
72°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
