Storms continue through the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

100°F Clear Feels like 100°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy. Windy. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

100°F Clear Feels like 100°
Wind
mph
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
70°F Some clouds. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Dalhart

98°F Few Clouds Feels like 98°
Wind
20 mph SE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

101°F Clear Feels like 101°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
70°F Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

103°F Clear Feels like 103°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
72°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Saturday afternoon everyone, we’ll be tracking scattered storms throughout the area and some may be severe. Highs climbing into the triple digits once again, we may have rain in the area later this evening. Sunday morning will be humid early on before warming up into the mid to upper 90’s with another chance for scattered storms with a better chance for rain in the city of Amarillo, some storms may also be severe. Monday we’ll be tracking another round of scattered storms with highs in the low to mid 90’s and continuing that trend going into Tuesday as well. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday seem to be dry currently, with partly cloudy conditions and temps in the 90’s throughout. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss