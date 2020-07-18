Storms continue through the weekend

Good Saturday afternoon everyone, we’ll be tracking scattered storms throughout the area and some may be severe. Highs climbing into the triple digits once again, we may have rain in the area later this evening. Sunday morning will be humid early on before warming up into the mid to upper 90’s with another chance for scattered storms with a better chance for rain in the city of Amarillo, some storms may also be severe. Monday we’ll be tracking another round of scattered storms with highs in the low to mid 90’s and continuing that trend going into Tuesday as well. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday seem to be dry currently, with partly cloudy conditions and temps in the 90’s throughout. Have a great weekend!