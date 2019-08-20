Still hot, but relief is in sight

Good Tuesday morning folks. After record-breaking heat yesterday, we are due for some relief, but we’ll still see temperatures around 100 this afternoon. Thankfully, the rest of the week won’t be so bad.



We are waking up to a few pockets of rain and lots of cloud cover, but the sky will turn mostly sunny by noon. Look for highs in the upper 90s and low 100s with occasionally breezy winds, before another round of isolated thunderstorms develops, with rain chances running about 20 percent. Gusty winds could be seen at times from these cells along with some heavy downpours and lightning. Storms are possible going into the overnight hours as well.



Tomorrow won’t be quite as hot, with temperatures down a few degrees, and a better potential for rain and thunder. Thursday continues this downward trend of highs, while a few more storms could be seen in the area.



The weekend is looking to be drier but not much hotter.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin