Still hot, but relief is in sight

Weather

Fair

Amarillo

79°F Fair Feels like 80°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

76°F Fair Feels like 78°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

81°F Fair Feels like 81°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

77°F Fair Feels like 78°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

78°F Fair Feels like 79°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
72°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Tuesday morning folks. After record-breaking heat yesterday, we are due for some relief, but we’ll still see temperatures around 100 this afternoon. Thankfully, the rest of the week won’t be so bad.

We are waking up to a few pockets of rain and lots of cloud cover, but the sky will turn mostly sunny by noon. Look for highs in the upper 90s and low 100s with occasionally breezy winds, before another round of isolated thunderstorms develops, with rain chances running about 20 percent. Gusty winds could be seen at times from these cells along with some heavy downpours and lightning. Storms are possible going into the overnight hours as well.

Tomorrow won’t be quite as hot, with temperatures down a few degrees, and a better potential for rain and thunder. Thursday continues this downward trend of highs, while a few more storms could be seen in the area.

The weekend is looking to be drier but not much hotter.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

