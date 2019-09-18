Still hot and higher rain chances

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fair

Amarillo

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

60°F Fair Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

56°F Fair Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
61°F Clear
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
65°F Mostly Clear
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Wednesday morning folks. It’s a mostly clear and calm start to the day, which will lead to yet another unseasonably hot afternoon. By 12 pm, we’ll reach the mid 80s and then rise to the low 90s between 4 and 5. The difference about today? Weaker wind, coming from the south and southwest at 10 to 15 mph. A few isolated thunderstorms later on are not out of the question but most of the area will miss out on rain.

More of us will see showers and storms tomorrow afternoon as the set up looks much better for precipitation. If a storm develops or moves nearby, make sure to head indoors. Thursday’s temperatures will be a few degrees lower than what we deal with today.

The chance for afternoon and overnight storms continues Friday and Saturday as well as highs start to come down a bit more. Another round of rain kicks next week off.

Enjoy your Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss