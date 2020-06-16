Still breezy and hot afternoons; more storms later this week

Clear

Amarillo

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
66°F Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
65°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
66°F Some passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
65°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
66°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
68°F Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Tuesday morning folks. Our summer weather pattern continues as we feel warm breezes yet again with highs reaching the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in the afternoon. The sky will be sunny but a few clouds pop up later on, while our friends in northeastern New Mexico will see a few thunderstorms roll in. The rest of us will stay dry, and we need to continue to avoid outdoor burning.

Wednesday, some Gulf moisture makes it’s way to the Texas Panhandle, setting the stage for more widespread storms for more of our area in the afternoon, including Amarillo. We’ll continue to see highs in the 90s. Some small hail and gusty winds can be expected from these cells.

Thursday and Friday keep the rain chances around as temperatures start to back off a bit.

Stay cool friends!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

