Good Tuesday morning folks. Our summer weather pattern continues as we feel warm breezes yet again with highs reaching the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in the afternoon. The sky will be sunny but a few clouds pop up later on, while our friends in northeastern New Mexico will see a few thunderstorms roll in. The rest of us will stay dry, and we need to continue to avoid outdoor burning.
Wednesday, some Gulf moisture makes it’s way to the Texas Panhandle, setting the stage for more widespread storms for more of our area in the afternoon, including Amarillo. We’ll continue to see highs in the 90s. Some small hail and gusty winds can be expected from these cells.
Thursday and Friday keep the rain chances around as temperatures start to back off a bit.
Stay cool friends!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Still breezy and hot afternoons; more storms later this week
Amarillo70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 21 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 21 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 15 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart68°F Clear Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 22 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton73°F Clear Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 20 mph S
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 22 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 20 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Good Tuesday morning folks. Our summer weather pattern continues as we feel warm breezes yet again with highs reaching the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in the afternoon. The sky will be sunny but a few clouds pop up later on, while our friends in northeastern New Mexico will see a few thunderstorms roll in. The rest of us will stay dry, and we need to continue to avoid outdoor burning.