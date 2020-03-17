St. Patrick’s Day storms, and more rain this week

Hello folks and good Tuesday morning. It’s another foggy start, and you’ll want a jacket or sweater before heading out on this St. Patrick’s Day. Also, grab that umbrella as well, as we will see rain and thunderstorms develop during the morning hours. Some of these storms will be capable of small hail. In the afternoon, after the first round of rain, a few more cells may develop with the potential for large hail and strong downburst winds. The tornado threat is very low for today but lightning is likely. Temperatures top out in the 50s and 60s, with the warmer air being to the west where sunshine is more abundant.



Wednesday morning, the sky clears out and we’re looking for a breezy afternoon as temperatures climb to the 70s and maybe even the 80s but the next round of thunderstorms comes in the evening and continues overnight, with severe weather possible again.



Thursday, we’ll see sunny skies and feel much stronger winds as we cool off to the 60s but then temperatures drop below freezing Friday morning and we’ll stay below average going into the weekend.



Have a great Tuesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin