St. Patrick’s Day storms, and more rain this week

Weather

Overcast

Amarillo

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
45°F A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Dumas

46°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Hereford

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Dalhart

45°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Perryton

42°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Pampa

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
46°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Hello folks and good Tuesday morning. It’s another foggy start, and you’ll want a jacket or sweater before heading out on this St. Patrick’s Day. Also, grab that umbrella as well, as we will see rain and thunderstorms develop during the morning hours. Some of these storms will be capable of small hail. In the afternoon, after the first round of rain, a few more cells may develop with the potential for large hail and strong downburst winds. The tornado threat is very low for today but lightning is likely. Temperatures top out in the 50s and 60s, with the warmer air being to the west where sunshine is more abundant.

Wednesday morning, the sky clears out and we’re looking for a breezy afternoon as temperatures climb to the 70s and maybe even the 80s but the next round of thunderstorms comes in the evening and continues overnight, with severe weather possible again.

Thursday, we’ll see sunny skies and feel much stronger winds as we cool off to the 60s but then temperatures drop below freezing Friday morning and we’ll stay below average going into the weekend.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

