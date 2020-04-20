Hello friends and good Monday morning. This week keeps the warm conditions around and we’ll see more chances for storms. This day is starting off with a few pop up showers over our northern counties while the rest of us are waking up to clouds or fog. Temperatures rise to the upper 60s and 70s for the afternoon, and a few more storms may develop for the northern Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma Panhandle, with small hail and gusty winds as the main threats. Don’t forget about lightning. If you can hear thunder, then head indoors.
A better chance for storms comes around for nearly all of our area Tuesday afternoon, with stronger cells likely. Again, we’ll see the 70s for highs, with southeast winds at 10 to 20 mph. Precipitation continues into Wednesday morning before dry winds move through.
Thursday, we’ll top out in the low 80s before our next cold front brings thunderstorms by Friday.
Have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Springtime weather this week
