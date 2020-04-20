Springtime weather this week

Clear

Amarillo

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Dalhart

49°F Few Clouds Feels like 45°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

47°F Overcast Feels like 47°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Hello friends and good Monday morning. This week keeps the warm conditions around and we’ll see more chances for storms. This day is starting off with a few pop up showers over our northern counties while the rest of us are waking up to clouds or fog. Temperatures rise to the upper 60s and 70s for the afternoon, and a few more storms may develop for the northern Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma Panhandle, with small hail and gusty winds as the main threats. Don’t forget about lightning. If you can hear thunder, then head indoors.

A better chance for storms comes around for nearly all of our area Tuesday afternoon, with stronger cells likely. Again, we’ll see the 70s for highs, with southeast winds at 10 to 20 mph. Precipitation continues into Wednesday morning before dry winds move through.

Thursday, we’ll top out in the low 80s before our next cold front brings thunderstorms by Friday.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

