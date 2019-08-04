Spotty storms to start the week

Fair

Amarillo

93°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
5 mph VAR
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
67°F Mostly Clear
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Dumas

91°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
65°F Mostly Clear
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Hereford

96°F Fair Feels like 94°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Dalhart

91°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
64°F Mostly Clear
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Perryton

93°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
65°F Mostly Clear
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Pampa

93°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
67°F Mostly Clear
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Evening!

We’re expecting a nice end to our weekend with calm weather overnight tonight. Lows will drop down into the 60s leading to a mild start to your Monday.

During the afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds followed by some scattered late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Overall we’re not seeing the potential for anything severe and the storms will be extremely spotty and short-lived. Most of the region will remain dry.

Day time highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s. Later this week we’re seeing the return of some triple-digit heat.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

