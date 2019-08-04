Spotty storms to start the week

Good Evening!

We’re expecting a nice end to our weekend with calm weather overnight tonight. Lows will drop down into the 60s leading to a mild start to your Monday.

During the afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds followed by some scattered late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Overall we’re not seeing the potential for anything severe and the storms will be extremely spotty and short-lived. Most of the region will remain dry.

Day time highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s. Later this week we’re seeing the return of some triple-digit heat.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy