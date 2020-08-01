Spotty showers followed by better rain chances

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
mph
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. E winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. E winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

90°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Saturday evening, we’ve had a seasonal day with highs in the 80’s and low 90’s with calm wind conditions. We’re watching another round of storms in eastern new mexico trying to make it’s way into the western portion of the panhandle late this evening. Sunday morning may be a bit humid for some of us, partly cloudy conditions as well. Highs will be be in the 90’s and upper 80’s with a better chance of widely spread scattered storms in our evening hours. We’ll have another frontal boundary move through early Monday, cooling us off into the upper 80’s with another round of scattered storms late. Tuesday through Saturday we’ll continue with slight chances for scattered storms as well as temps in the 90’s throughout the week. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

