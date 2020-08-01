Spotty showers followed by better rain chances

Good Saturday evening, we’ve had a seasonal day with highs in the 80’s and low 90’s with calm wind conditions. We’re watching another round of storms in eastern new mexico trying to make it’s way into the western portion of the panhandle late this evening. Sunday morning may be a bit humid for some of us, partly cloudy conditions as well. Highs will be be in the 90’s and upper 80’s with a better chance of widely spread scattered storms in our evening hours. We’ll have another frontal boundary move through early Monday, cooling us off into the upper 80’s with another round of scattered storms late. Tuesday through Saturday we’ll continue with slight chances for scattered storms as well as temps in the 90’s throughout the week. Have a great weekend!