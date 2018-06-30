Spotty Saturday Storms..

AMARILLO, TX - Good Evening!

After an absolutely stunning Saturday afternoon we're tracking the potential for some spotty storms during the early evening into the over night hours. Most of the storm will be in our northern counties above the I-40 corridor and gradually work their way southeast dying out around midnight. Overall these storms should be low in risk with the potential for some gusty conditions and possibly large hail.

Sunday will be cooler than what we've seen recently with a day time highs only up into the upper 80's for most of the region. Monday we're tracking potential for another round of isolated evening storms followed by a breezy day Tuesday.

Wednesday looks to be absolutely gorgeous for Independence Day! Lots of sunshine with just a few spotty clouds and dry conditions will lead to an excellent holiday! By the weekend we're seeing another potential for storms Friday night and some cooler conditions Saturday.

Thank you for logging on and have a great evening!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy