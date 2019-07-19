Split personality this weekend

Fair

Amarillo

98°F Fair Feels like 98°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
73°F Mostly Clear
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

100°F Fair Feels like 98°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
73°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

101°F Fair Feels like 99°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

102°F Fair Feels like 100°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
72°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair / Windy

Perryton

100°F Fair / Windy Feels like 99°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear/Wind
75°F Mostly Clear/Wind
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

98°F Fair Feels like 97°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
75°F Clear
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Hello!

We are expecting more oppressive heat throughout the first half of this weekend. Overnight Friday night lows will only be dropping down into the 70s which will lead to an already mild start to your Saturday.

During the afternoon most of the region will be seeing lots of sunshine with highs topping out in the low triple digits. Thankfully we will continue to see a nice breeze out of the south which will help to keep those feel like temperatures close to the actual air temperature.

Please remember to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated throughout the day.

For the second half of the weekend, we are tracking some cooler temperatures and some chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

