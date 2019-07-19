Split personality this weekend

Hello!

We are expecting more oppressive heat throughout the first half of this weekend. Overnight Friday night lows will only be dropping down into the 70s which will lead to an already mild start to your Saturday.

During the afternoon most of the region will be seeing lots of sunshine with highs topping out in the low triple digits. Thankfully we will continue to see a nice breeze out of the south which will help to keep those feel like temperatures close to the actual air temperature.

Please remember to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated throughout the day.

For the second half of the weekend, we are tracking some cooler temperatures and some chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy