Snow tapers off leaving a chilly Thursday

Overcast

Amarillo

27°F Overcast Feels like 14°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

26°F Overcast Feels like 12°
Wind
20 mph NNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
22°F A clear sky. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

29°F Overcast Feels like 17°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
22°F Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

22°F Clear Feels like 10°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
22°F Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

28°F Overcast Feels like 17°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F A clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

30°F Overcast Feels like 18°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Thursday morning, we’ve had a cold start yet again as snow tapers off across the High Plains as the upper level low moves east.

You may wake up to light flurries and slick roadways so drive carefully if you have to. Clouds clear out in our morning hours, making way for a mostly clear afternoon and highs rising to the upper 30’s and low 40’s.

Breezy conditions also taper off towards the later half of the day.

Friday will be much more pleasant with seasonal 50’s in the forecast.

Saturday, more of the same with warmer conditions and we’ll continue to warm up throughout the next several days until late next week when our pattern may change.

Have a great day!

