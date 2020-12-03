Snow tapers off leaving a chilly Thursday

Good Thursday morning, we’ve had a cold start yet again as snow tapers off across the High Plains as the upper level low moves east.

You may wake up to light flurries and slick roadways so drive carefully if you have to. Clouds clear out in our morning hours, making way for a mostly clear afternoon and highs rising to the upper 30’s and low 40’s.

Breezy conditions also taper off towards the later half of the day.

Friday will be much more pleasant with seasonal 50’s in the forecast.

Saturday, more of the same with warmer conditions and we’ll continue to warm up throughout the next several days until late next week when our pattern may change.

Have a great day!