Good Sunday evening everyone! Our high temperatures for Thursday were in the high 40’s and low 50’s across the area with strong winds out of the North/Northeast from 15-25 mph. Monday will have calmer winds but a chillier day with highs only in the mid to high 40’s. Tuesday and Wednesday we do have a chance for precipitation, snow showers across the area with strong winds out of the North, highs only in the low 30’s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with varied winds and a high of 42. Friday, Saturday and Sunday we will begin to warm back up into seasonal temperatures. Have a great week!
Snow expected early
Amarillo44°F Clear Feels like 36°
- 17 mph NNE
- 47%
Tonight
26°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
- 17 mph NE
- 10%
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas38°F Clear Feels like 32°
- 10 mph N
- 48%
Tonight
23°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
- 11 mph E
- 10%
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford45°F Clear Feels like 41°
- 9 mph NE
- 54%
Tonight
26°F Overcast. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
- 14 mph NE
- 10%
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart42°F Clear Feels like 33°
- 21 mph NE
- 45%
Tonight
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
- 16 mph ENE
- 0%
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton40°F Clear Feels like 31°
- 16 mph N
- 48%
Tonight
25°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 25F. NE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- 19 mph NE
- 10%
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa42°F Clear Feels like 34°
- 15 mph N
- 51%
Tonight
27°F Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
- 20 mph NNE
- 10%
- Waning Gibbous