Snow expected early

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

44°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
26°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

38°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
23°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

45°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
26°F Overcast. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

42°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
21 mph NE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
16 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

40°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 25F. NE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
25°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 25F. NE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

42°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Sunday evening everyone! Our high temperatures for Thursday were in the high 40’s and low 50’s across the area with strong winds out of the North/Northeast from 15-25 mph. Monday will have calmer winds but a chillier day with highs only in the mid to high 40’s. Tuesday and Wednesday we do have a chance for precipitation, snow showers across the area with strong winds out of the North, highs only in the low 30’s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with varied winds and a high of 42. Friday, Saturday and Sunday we will begin to warm back up into seasonal temperatures. Have a great week!

Weather

