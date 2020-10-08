Slightly breezy conditions heading into the weekend

Clear

Amarillo

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
58°F A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Thursday morning everyone, we’ll have breezy conditions towards the later half of our Thursday along with hazy conditions as well as above normal temps soaring into the low to mid 90’s. Friday will be a bit warm with similar breezy conditions as well as hazy conditions as well, we may have slightly elevated wildfire threats with low relative humidity, stronger winds and higher temps for a few days. Saturday/Sunday we’ll be topping out in the low 90’s with windy conditions for Sunday as we have a frontal boundary begin to push through towards the later half of the day dropping our temps. Monday we’ll begin the day on the cooler side before warming up to the low 70’s and breezy conditions throughout the day. Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll be warming up into the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Have a great day!

