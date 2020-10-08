Good Thursday morning everyone, we’ll have breezy conditions towards the later half of our Thursday along with hazy conditions as well as above normal temps soaring into the low to mid 90’s. Friday will be a bit warm with similar breezy conditions as well as hazy conditions as well, we may have slightly elevated wildfire threats with low relative humidity, stronger winds and higher temps for a few days. Saturday/Sunday we’ll be topping out in the low 90’s with windy conditions for Sunday as we have a frontal boundary begin to push through towards the later half of the day dropping our temps. Monday we’ll begin the day on the cooler side before warming up to the low 70’s and breezy conditions throughout the day. Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll be warming up into the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Have a great day!
Slightly breezy conditions heading into the weekend
