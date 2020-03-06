Showers possible for the weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Good Friday morning everyone, we have another pleasant day on our hands with highs in the mid to high 60’s across the area. Breezy conditions for today along with sunny conditions.

This weekend will be a bit warmer, getting closer to 70 but we do have a chance for showers late on Sunday.

Monday will be starting the week in the 70’s and that trend will continue until Wednesday when a frontal boundary moves in dropping our temperatures to the low 60’s before rising back into the 70’s for Thursday.

Have a great weekend!