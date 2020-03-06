Showers possible for the weekend

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

33°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

32°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

26°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

35°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
37°F Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

29°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

37°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 40F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
40°F Some clouds. Low near 40F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Good Friday morning everyone, we have another pleasant day on our hands with highs in the mid to high 60’s across the area. Breezy conditions for today along with sunny conditions.

This weekend will be a bit warmer, getting closer to 70 but we do have a chance for showers late on Sunday.

Monday will be starting the week in the 70’s and that trend will continue until Wednesday when a frontal boundary moves in dropping our temperatures to the low 60’s before rising back into the 70’s for Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

