Showers for the weekend

Scattered Clouds

Amarillo

57°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

54°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Hereford

62°F Broken Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Pampa

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had yet another mid weekend with highs in the mid to high 60’s. We have a chance for showers Sunday evening in Amarillo and surrounding areas. Monday will return to mild conditions in the high 50’s and low 60’s. Tuesday we have a chance for rain and snow in the morning as a cold front moves through, with highs in the high 30’s and low 40’s. Wednesday will also be a chilly day with highs in the 40’s. Thursday, Friday and Saturday returns to seasonal and mild conditions in the high 50’s and 60’s. Have a great weekend!

