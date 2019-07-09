Breaking News
DIRECTV Customers Don’t Lose KAMR

Showers and cooler temperatures on the horizon.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fair

Amarillo

93°F Fair Feels like 95°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
66°F Clear
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Dumas

88°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
65°F Clear
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Hereford

93°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
65°F Clear
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Dumas

88°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
62°F Clear
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Perryton

86°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
68°F Clear
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Pampa

89°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
69°F Mostly Clear
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

KAMR/KCIT – Amarillo, TX

Good Evening!

After a hot Tuesday afternoon we’ll see a pleasant evening ahead, we’ll have clear skies with lows dropping down into the 60s. Wednesday morning will start off with lots of sunshine followed by a warm afternoon with highs in the 90s.

During the late evening we’ll see some scattered showers and thunderstorms begin to develop and linger through the overnight hours leading to a rainy start to your Thursday.

Once showers clear out Thursday morning we’ll see a nice afternoon and dry conditions through to next week.

Thank you for logging on and have a great night!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss