Showers and cooler temperatures on the horizon.

KAMR/KCIT – Amarillo, TX

Good Evening!

After a hot Tuesday afternoon we’ll see a pleasant evening ahead, we’ll have clear skies with lows dropping down into the 60s. Wednesday morning will start off with lots of sunshine followed by a warm afternoon with highs in the 90s.

During the late evening we’ll see some scattered showers and thunderstorms begin to develop and linger through the overnight hours leading to a rainy start to your Thursday.

Once showers clear out Thursday morning we’ll see a nice afternoon and dry conditions through to next week.

Thank you for logging on and have a great night!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy