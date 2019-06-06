Short respite from severe thunderstorms...

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Hello everyone.

Scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms will be likely today, as an upper-level low pinwheels from west to east across the Panhandles. Severe weather is not expected, but pockets of heavy rain could be a concern for areas of localized flooding. Of course lightning is always a threat! Once the low pressure center exits to our east, improving weather can be expected by tonight. Due to the cloud cover and high humidity today, temperatures should hover in the 70’s this afternoon. Tomorrow will turn sunny and sultry with a blend of 80’s, while Saturday could feel like summer with a mix of low to mid 90’s. By Sunday, however, a cold front will slip through, dropping highs back into the windy upper 70’s and low 80’s. Monday should top out around 80, while Tuesday and Wednesday will continue in the 80’s. Also, additional showers and thunderstorms look to return by early week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris