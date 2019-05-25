Severe Weather Updates: May 25, 2019 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. LIVE

Yet another round of strong to severe thunderstorms are expected.

Today’s activity appears to be widely scattered with pockets of large hail, high winds, and heavy downpours. The tornado threat will be limited, but not absent.

Tomorrow looks to see one more round of severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening before a dryline sweeps the moisture into Western Oklahoma on Monday.

Temperatures for today and tomorrow are expected to top out around 80, while the mid to upper windy 80’s could be seen on Monday.