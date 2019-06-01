Severe Weather Update: June 1, 2019

Weather

Saturday will start out with high humidity and morning lows in the 60's.  As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with southerly winds of 5 to 15 mph.  Temperatures should respond, warming into the 80's this afternoon.  Tomorrow through Wednesday will follow suit with highs in the mid to upper 80's each day. Rainfall-wise, another round of scattered thunderstorms looks to return for late tonight…lasting through early tomorrow morning.  Additional storms will be possible daily over the next 7 days.  On any given day, any thunderstorm that forms could pulse strong to marginally severe with hail, high winds, and heavy rain.

Have a great first weekend of June everyone!  Please remember, if a storm is near your location, seek shelter until it passes by.  Lightning is always a concern!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

