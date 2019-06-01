Severe Weather Update: June 1, 2019 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. LIVE

Saturday will start out with high humidity and morning lows in the 60's. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with southerly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming into the 80's this afternoon. Tomorrow through Wednesday will follow suit with highs in the mid to upper 80's each day. Rainfall-wise, another round of scattered thunderstorms looks to return for late tonight…lasting through early tomorrow morning. Additional storms will be possible daily over the next 7 days. On any given day, any thunderstorm that forms could pulse strong to marginally severe with hail, high winds, and heavy rain.

Have a great first weekend of June everyone! Please remember, if a storm is near your location, seek shelter until it passes by. Lightning is always a concern!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris