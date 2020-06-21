Weather Blog: Severe Weather to start the week

Watch live weather updates for Sunday, June 21, above.

Happy Father’s Day! We’ve had warm day with highs in the 90’s, mostly sunny and a chance for severe weather further North and Northeast. Monday will be similar with highs in the 90’s and upper 80’s, with calm winds throughout the day and a chance for severe weather towards our evening/overnight hours. A cold front will be moving through late Monday into Tuesday as well as the dryline sets up to our west and east, causing some mixing prior to our severe weather moving through. Tuesday we’ll have another chance for scattered thunderstorms in our evening hours with highs in the 80’s. Wednesday we’ll have another chance for scattered thunderstorms and highs in the upper 80’s. Thursday/Friday we’ll have another chance for some isolated thunderstorms in our evening hours with highs returning to the 90’s. Saturday/Sunday will be calmer with conditions from mostly sunny to partly cloudy and highs in the low to mid 90’s. Have a great week!

