Weather Blog: Severe Weather to start the week

Clear

Amarillo

94°F Clear Feels like 95°
Wind
18 mph SE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dumas

96°F Clear Feels like 96°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Hereford

102°F Clear Feels like 102°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 63F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F A few passing clouds. Low 63F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dalhart

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Perryton

92°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
62°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Pampa

90°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 64F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 64F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
24 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Watch live weather updates for Sunday, June 21, above.

Happy Father’s Day! We’ve had warm day with highs in the 90’s, mostly sunny and a chance for severe weather further North and Northeast. Monday will be similar with highs in the 90’s and upper 80’s, with calm winds throughout the day and a chance for severe weather towards our evening/overnight hours. A cold front will be moving through late Monday into Tuesday as well as the dryline sets up to our west and east, causing some mixing prior to our severe weather moving through. Tuesday we’ll have another chance for scattered thunderstorms in our evening hours with highs in the 80’s. Wednesday we’ll have another chance for scattered thunderstorms and highs in the upper 80’s. Thursday/Friday we’ll have another chance for some isolated thunderstorms in our evening hours with highs returning to the 90’s. Saturday/Sunday will be calmer with conditions from mostly sunny to partly cloudy and highs in the low to mid 90’s. Have a great week!

5:39 PM:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following areas:

5:07 PM:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following areas:

