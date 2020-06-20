Good Saturday evening, we’ve had a pleasant day with highs in the 80’s and partly cloudy with calm winds. We have a chance for severe weather towards our Northeastern counties this evening with the main threats being high winds, hail up to the size of 1″ and heavy downpours. Father’s Day will be hot with highs in the upper 90’s, mostly sunny and calm winds throughout. We’ll have another chance for severe weather to our eastern counties with the heaviest storms being focused toward our northeastern counties once again, hail up to the size of ping pong/golf ball, heavy downpours and high winds in our evening hours. Monday we’ll have another round of severe weather with most of the panhandle being in a marginal risk for severe weather towards our later evening hours with highs in the upper 90’s again. Tuesday we’ll have a cold front move through with temps dropping into the 80’s with a chance for precipitation in our evening hours. Wednesday highs will be in the 80’s again, with breezy winds and a chance for scattered storms in our evening hours. Thursday will currently be our last chance for precipitation with highs in the low 90’s and scattered storms. Friday and Saturday we will return to calmer weather with highs in the low to upper 90’s. Have a great weekend!
Severe weather ahead
