Severe weather ahead

Clear

Amarillo

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dumas

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Hereford

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dalhart

87°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Perryton

86°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Pampa

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Good Saturday evening, we've had a pleasant day with highs in the 80's and partly cloudy with calm winds. We have a chance for severe weather towards our Northeastern counties this evening with the main threats being high winds, hail up to the size of 1″ and heavy downpours. Father's Day will be hot with highs in the upper 90's, mostly sunny and calm winds throughout. We'll have another chance for severe weather to our eastern counties with the heaviest storms being focused toward our northeastern counties once again, hail up to the size of ping pong/golf ball, heavy downpours and high winds in our evening hours. Monday we'll have another round of severe weather with most of the panhandle being in a marginal risk for severe weather towards our later evening hours with highs in the upper 90's again. Tuesday we'll have a cold front move through with temps dropping into the 80's with a chance for precipitation in our evening hours. Wednesday highs will be in the 80's again, with breezy winds and a chance for scattered storms in our evening hours. Thursday will currently be our last chance for precipitation with highs in the low 90's and scattered storms. Friday and Saturday we will return to calmer weather with highs in the low to upper 90's. Have a great weekend!

