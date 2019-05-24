Severe storms continue into the holiday weekend...

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Hello everyone.

Overnight thunderstorms across our eastern counties may be winding down at sunrise. Additional convection, however, could be ramping up from Amarillo to the east, later today. The strongest storms will produce, heavy rain, pockets of hail, and high winds. The tornado threat is low, but not absent. Please stay alert, and seek shelter, if a thunderstorm is near your location. Multiple chances of showers and storms look to continue for the Memorial Holiday Weekend, ending by Monday morning. Any thunderstorm that does develop on Saturday or Sunday, could pulse strong to severe with hail, high winds, and heavy downpours. Flooding may become an issue for locations where storms train, or repeatedly move over the same area. As the thunderstorms move east into Oklahoma on Monday, a clearing sky will be seen with very windy conditions commencing across the Panhandles. Temperature-wise, with the expected rich humidity, cloud cover, and rain, highs should hover in the 70’s and low 80’s daily through Sunday. Monday (Memorial Day), could see a blend of 80’s and low 90’s.

Lastly, don’t cancel any outdoor plans for the holiday weekend, just be ready to seek shelter if a storm is near your location. Lightning is always a concern!

Have a safe and fun Memorial Holiday Weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris