Good Tuesday morning folks. We’re starting out with early morning storms moving west to east over the panhandles, with occasional lightning and heavy downpours. The umbrella might come in handy for you if storms get close. Most of the rain will be over after 8 am but then we can expect more storms this afternoon as temperatures reach the 70s and 80s. We’ll see more 80s today. That next round of cells will be capable of hail and gusty winds but severe weather chances are marginal.
Precipitation lingers into Wednesday morning as we drop to lows in the 50s and 60s but tomorrow looks to be a bit cooler, ahead of a few more thundershowers.
Thursday and Friday bring back average late Fall heat with highs near 90 and that continues into the weekend.
Have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
September storms and average heat
Amarillo67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford63°F Clear Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph NNE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
