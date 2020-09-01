September storms and average heat

Overcast

Amarillo

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Perryton

65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
61°F Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
64°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Tuesday morning folks. We’re starting out with early morning storms moving west to east over the panhandles, with occasional lightning and heavy downpours. The umbrella might come in handy for you if storms get close. Most of the rain will be over after 8 am but then we can expect more storms this afternoon as temperatures reach the 70s and 80s. We’ll see more 80s today. That next round of cells will be capable of hail and gusty winds but severe weather chances are marginal.

Precipitation lingers into Wednesday morning as we drop to lows in the 50s and 60s but tomorrow looks to be a bit cooler, ahead of a few more thundershowers.

Thursday and Friday bring back average late Fall heat with highs near 90 and that continues into the weekend.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

