Good Wednesday morning folks. We’ll continue on with above average heat for the next few days along with plenty of sunshine. From a mild morning, we’ll see temperatures heat up to the 90s with pleasant winds from the south and southeast. A few fair-weather cumulus clouds could be seen again today but no rain.
Tomorrow and Friday will be a degree or two hotter but then temperatures start coming down over the weekend. Saturday brings storms back to the area, with rain and thunder in northeast New Mexico and the western Oklahoma Panhandle. We can look for thundershowers in the evening on Sunday, as temperatures back off to the upper 80s.
The chance for storms will continue through the middle of next week.
Enjoy your Wednesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
September heat continues
