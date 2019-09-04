Live Now
Dorian moving slowly away from Bahamas

September heat continues

Fair

Amarillo

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
65°F Clear
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Dumas

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
64°F Clear
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Hereford

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
62°F Clear
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Dalhart

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
60°F Clear
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Perryton

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
65°F Clear
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Pampa

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
65°F Clear
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Wednesday morning folks. We’ll continue on with above average heat for the next few days along with plenty of sunshine. From a mild morning, we’ll see temperatures heat up to the 90s with pleasant winds from the south and southeast. A few fair-weather cumulus clouds could be seen again today but no rain.

Tomorrow and Friday will be a degree or two hotter but then temperatures start coming down over the weekend. Saturday brings storms back to the area, with rain and thunder in northeast New Mexico and the western Oklahoma Panhandle. We can look for thundershowers in the evening on Sunday, as temperatures back off to the upper 80s.

The chance for storms will continue through the middle of next week.

Enjoy your Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

