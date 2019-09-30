September ends with rain

Good Monday morning folks and welcome to the end of September. We’re going to continue to see a lot of cloud cover over the High Plains but more of us get rain later on this evening than we’ve seen the last few days. Temperatures will rise to the low to mid 80s and the winds strengthen to the 20 to 25 mph range for the day light hours. A surplus of moisture coming in from the southwest will allow for showers and storms tonight that will continue tomorrow.



We could see enough precipitation for flooding Tuesday as rain keeps moving over us, and we’ll cool off to the 70s for highs. This round eases up on Wednesday, with fewer showers in the area and a bit more sunshine.



A cold front arrives Thursday to bring back widespread rain and drop highs to the 60s.



Have a great day and dust off that umbrella!



Meteorologist Chris Martin