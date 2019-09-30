September ends with rain

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
66°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
67°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
63°F Windy with scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
68°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Monday morning folks and welcome to the end of September. We’re going to continue to see a lot of cloud cover over the High Plains but more of us get rain later on this evening than we’ve seen the last few days. Temperatures will rise to the low to mid 80s and the winds strengthen to the 20 to 25 mph range for the day light hours. A surplus of moisture coming in from the southwest will allow for showers and storms tonight that will continue tomorrow.

We could see enough precipitation for flooding Tuesday as rain keeps moving over us, and we’ll cool off to the 70s for highs. This round eases up on Wednesday, with fewer showers in the area and a bit more sunshine.

A cold front arrives Thursday to bring back widespread rain and drop highs to the 60s.

Have a great day and dust off that umbrella!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss